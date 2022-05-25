In what is been touted as a first-of-its-kind heart-warming gesture, the University of Horticultural Sciences of Bagalkot (UHSB) in Karnataka will be awarding an honorary doctorate to a progressive farmer at its 11th annual convocation today, May 25.



Dr K M Indreesh, Vice-Chancellor, UHSB, informed media persons that progressive farmer and former minister H Yekanthaya from Hiriyur will be conferred an honorary doctorate in recognition of his works and contributions to the field of horticulture.



"Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the university, will honour Yekanthaya," added Indreesh.



Waterman of India, Dr Rajendra Singh, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.



VC Indreesh shared, "A total of 72 gold medals will be awarded to the toppers of various subjects. As many as 680 students will be conferred degrees in Bachelor's of Horticultural Science and Master's in Horticultural Science certificates."



"A total of 23 students will be awarded Bachelor of Technology in Food Technology certificates. Apart from this 45 candidates will be awarded PhD certificates," said VC Indreesh.



Minister for Horticulture Munirathna, who is also a pro-chancellor, is expected to attend the convocation ceremony.