An incident that surprised and shocked parents, students and residents of the Sunkadakatte area in Bengaluru was graffiti text of the word 'Sorry' on a private college's premises on May 25, Wednesday. Visuals of 'Sorry' painted in bold red letters all over the premises went viral on social media. According to a report by ANI, police stated that efforts are being made to trace the person(s) behind this unusual incident. Additionally, the DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil, stated, "Two bike-borne persons were seen in the CCTV footage. Efforts on to identify and trace them."

The DCP added, "We checked the CCTV footage, no complaint has been given, CCTV footage shows two men riding up on a bike carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys then take the paint out and write 'Sorry' all over the area." A college staffer told TNIE that the incident is said to have happened between 11 pm and midnight on Monday, May 23. Two men in the guise of food delivery agents are said to be behind it. Police referred to CCTV footage for clues and are on the hunt for the artists, he added

“The visuals are not clear. The incident happened between 11 pm and 11:30 pm. From the main road, the connecting road to the college is around 400 m. For about 100 m, the person sprayed the word ‘Sorry’ more than 100 times. After another 100 m, the same word is found. At two places, they sprayed ‘SORRY MA, SORRY PA’. As of now, the role of students cannot be established. The person riding pillion is wearing a bandage on one of his hands,” the staffer stated.