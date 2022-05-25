Repeated incidents of examination goof-ups in Kannur University have tainted its image before the public, Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) has said.

"The situation looks serious and out of control. Instead of finding a solution and putting an end to the mismanagement of examinations, Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran is trying to make the controller of examinations a scapegoat," said Dr Shino P Jose, regional president, KPCTA.

"Why doesn't the VC take action against the teachers who prepared the question papers?" asked Shino. "It seems the VC is afraid of taking action against the real culprits and is trying to protect some influential people," he said.

"The university, which charges exorbitant fees from students, should not forget its responsibility towards them," said Dr Premachandran Keezhoth, state general secretary, KPCTA.

"The academic standard of the university has come down under the leadership of VC and a solution should be found for this as early as possible. We have approached the Governor and UGC regarding the shameful incidents regarding the conduct of examinations," he said.

"It is the VC himself, instead of controller of examinations, who should have shouldered the moral responsibility of the goof-ups, and resigned," said senate member Dr R K Biju.

"Now, VC is trying to make the controller of examinations a scapegoat to save his face. The present crisis is the result of some policy decisions taken by the VC regarding the conduct of examinations. So, VC should have shown the guts to shoulder the moral responsibility and step down from the post," he said.

"An outside agency should investigate the goof-ups in the examinations in the university," demanded KSU district president P Muhammad Shammas.

"We suspect that the continuing episodes of examination goof-ups are a part of a conspiracy to scuttle the existing examination process," he said. In protest against the irresponsible conduct of examinations, KSU will take out a protest march to the university on Wednesday (May 25), he said.