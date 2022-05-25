The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has initiated the July 2022 re-registration cycle. The final date for candidates to re-register for the session is June 30, 2022. To re-register students can log in via the Samarth portal at ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Interested candidates are required to register on the portal and select the "New Registration" button to proceed. If a candidate has previously registered on the portal, then the same username and password can be used to log in. For re-registration, candidates should select courses and go through the Programme Guide for procuring details of the offered courses, as informed by an Indian Express report.

The official document reads, "If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded."

If candidates are facing issues while registering, then they must approach their regional centre for re-setting the account, updating their email or mobile number. Candidates are requested to take a printout of the form submitted and payment confirmation, especially if done from a third-party service like cybercafes.