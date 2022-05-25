After Hindu College Professor Ratan Lal, who had been arrested over a Facebook post on the Shivling found at the Gyanvapi Mosque complex, was released on bail, unrest has started brewing at Delhi University once more. The students of DU’s Hindu College staged a protest against him on the college campus on May 24, Tuesday, a day after the professor was released. They even burnt an effigy of the professor.

“There also had been a poster released against him and some religious students from the college had carried out the protest. They participated very actively,” said Anan Bijo, SFI (Students' Federation of India) Hindu College Joint Secretary. “Though officially no student organisation had called for or carried out the protest, all those who had taken part in it belonged to ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad),” he added, condemning the act.

The Hindu College protest took a violent turn when a female reporter, who was trying to interrogate the students, was harassed. “She was trying to cover the event from outside the college gate. But the students violently pushed her away,” reported Anan. “They burnt an effigy of the professor and students even chanted ‘Har Har Mahadev’ during the protest,” he further stated.

Anan also informed that students of other colleges like Ramjas and Hansraj were also involved in the protest. It took place at Gate No 1 in the college. “We had thought it would be outside the gate, but they carried it out inside the gate, on campus, which is prohibited. I am not against students or student bodies voicing their opinion, but there should be no violence and everyone should adhere to the college rules,” Anan stated.

SFI has brought out a statement against this protest, condemning the act. “Members of ABVP — some of whom were not identified as bonafide students of Hindu College — dangerously lit an effigy of Prof Ratan Lal on fire and chanted life-threatening slogans against him…We wish to make the University space what it should be: a safe, democratic space for all the students and professors and we will not let divisive forces like ABVP destroy this environment,” sections of the statement titled “WE CONDEMN THE ABVP HOOLIGANISM INSIDE THE COLLEGE CAMPUS!” read.

Anan said that some students complained about the incident to the college administration, but nothing has been done yet. “To the contrary, the administration was angry with the students who complained. The administration has an extreme Right influence and it has always given preference to the Right, and not opened its eyes to the violence that occurred. The administration has also taken a stand against Dr Ratan Lal. It had even blocked the entrance for Prof Ratan Lal. After his release, he has become a prey of the administration, which is very ironical,” he added.

EdexLive attempted to reach out to ABVP to get their stand on the matter, but no member was available for comment.