A committee has been constituted to ensure a "smooth" process for admission in various courses of College of Art as part of the Ambedkar University (AUD) for the academic year 2022-23, shared the institution on Tuesday, May 26.



This comes amidst the disagreement between Delhi University and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the affiliation of the college that has led to an ongoing tussle, as per a report in PTI.



Ambedkar University Delhi has stated that the admission committee started working on details of the admission schedule and other modalities for conducting the "smooth process of admission in a time-bound manner".



"A meeting was held by the Department of Training and Technical Education/Higher Education, GNCTD on May 23, 2022, which was attended by the officers of the Dr. B.R Ambedkar University Delhi and officers of the College of Art," the announcement read.



"After deliberation in the meeting, an admission committee has been constituted and notified for the admission process in various programmes offered by College of Art for the academic year 2022-23," it further announced, as quoted in a report by PTI.



Severe efforts are being made for initiating online admission forms as early as possible, before the end of May 2022, expressed the varsity.



"Suitable time will be given to the candidates for applying to the programmes of College of Art," the officials said.



A preliminary number of seats in each course, along with the list of programmes offered, has been released by the university.



AUD is financed by the University of Delhi.



Due to the affiliation proceeding last year, admissions to the College of Art couldn't be regulated. Ambedkar University started the admission process for the year 2022 by offering 11 courses. They are:



- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (131 seats)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History) (33 seats)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) (67 seats)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (26 seats)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Printmaking) (34 seats)

- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (34 seats)

- Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (15 seats)

- Master of Fine Arts (Painting) (15 seats)

- Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (15 seats)

- Master of Fine Arts (Printmaking) (15 seats)

- Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (15 seats).



Delhi University requested the College of Art to go ahead and commence its admission process in April 2022. It had also informed the institution that it would not be de-affiliated from the university.



The merger of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from the Delhi University, was given a green signal by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor earlier.



Nevertheless, the highest decision-making body, the Executive Council of the DU, rejected to de-affiliate the college.



Last year, in March, as the institution was facing several problems, the Government of Delhi reported that the College of Art would be merged with Ambedkar University.



On Tuesday, May 24, eleven teachers of the Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking his intervention after the College of Art started its admission process as a part of the Ambedkar University.