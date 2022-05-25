More than 80 per cent of people who fall in between the age bracket of 15 to 18 years have been administered their first dose of the COVID vaccine. This was informed by the Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, May 24.



The Union Minister was sharing this on the occasion of exceeding over 192.65 crore jabs administered in the country.



Till 7 pm, over 11 lakh (11,38,116) vaccine doses were administered, as stated in a copy by PTI.



On March 16, vaccination for 12-14 years against COVID-19 commenced and 3.31 crore plus vaccines have been given to adolescents in this age group.



When it comes to those between the age groups of 15-18, the vaccination process began on January 3 and so far, 5.92 crore teens in this age group have been given their first dose.



"Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to new heights! Over 80 per cent of youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.



When it comes to precaution doses, 50,177 have been given to those between 18-59 years till 7 pm on May 24 and as per health ministry data, the total number when it comes to precaution doses is 18,96,797.



Last year on January 16, the country-wide vaccination drive was rolled out with priority given to healthcare workers and then from February, frontline workers were vaccinated.



From March 1 last year, people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions were next and from April 2021, for 45 plus people, the vaccination began. Everyone above 18 started to get vaccinated from May 1 last year.