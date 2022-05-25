Cambridge International, the largest provider of international education for 5 to 19-year-olds in India and globally, has announced the results of its March 2022 exam series today, May 25. There were 59,450 entries submitted from more than 350 schools across the country.

Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS and A Level exam entries have grown by 10 per cent overall from March 2021. Individually, Cambridge IGCSE saw a growth of 12 per cent with over 45,000 entries for the year 2021-22, compared to 40,895 entries last year, while Cambridge International AS & A Level saw a growth of 4 per cent with 13,833 entries for the year 2021-22, compared to 13,246 entries last year.

Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects in the March exam series this year. For Cambridge International AS and A Level, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics and Business emerged as the most popular subjects. Meanwhile, a 13 per cent increase in entries for STEM subjects, with over 28,000 entries in total, shows that students in India continue to have an affinity toward these subjects.

Mahesh Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, Cambridge International said, “Given the challenging circumstances and disruption to education in the past two years, it has been fantastic to see such a great set of results, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and teachers. Holding physical exams as per the schedule and ensuring the safety of our learners has been a great accomplishment and I would like to thank Cambridge schools for their commitment and support.”

The release of today’s results means that thousands of Cambridge students across the country can apply for admission to universities and colleges in India, as well as in the US and UK including the University of Cambridge. The March series is popular with Indian students as it enables them to get their results in time to meet local university admission deadlines. More than 500 schools across India offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications. The Cambridge Pathway curriculum offers over 70 subjects at Cambridge IGCSE and over 55 subjects at Cambridge International AS and A Level, and a choice of three exam series each year.