As the final date of registration, June 18, for CUET-PG 2022 approaches, news of universities adopting it or choosing to go with their own admission methods continues to flow in. While institutes like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Pondicherry University had announced their plans to adopt the exam quite early, others have taken their time to decide.

The Central University of Haryana put out a tweet on May 23 and an official confirmation on its website cuh.ac.in stating that it would conduct admissions via the CUET-PG 2022. Besides the institute, central universities of Andhra Pradesh, South Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have also joined in to adopt the exam this year. Universities in the northeast that have chosen the CUET for admission to postgraduate programmes include Manipur University, North Eastern Hill University, Sikkim University, Tezpur University and Tripura University.

While the list of universities that have adopted the exam is long, there are quite a few institutes that have withdrawn from it this time as well. Prestigious institutes like Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), Delhi University (DU) and University of Allahabad are among the ones who will conduct admissions on their own.

The CUET-PG 2022 is expected to be conducted in the final week of July. The computer-based test (CBT) will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions for each paper with four marks awarded for every correct answer and one mark reduced for every incorrect attempt.