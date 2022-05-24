The first day of SSC examinations on Sunday, May 23 went off smoothly, with students largely stating that the question paper (First Language) was easy. Many students felt that they would score good marks.

According to the Director of Government Examinations, of the 5,08,143 students who applied for exams, 5,03,041 were present across the state. The students went to the 3,000+ centres for their examinations which are all fitted with CCTV cameras.

Being the first SSC examination held in two years, this was the first time for this batch of students to give such an exam on a competitive level as previously in Class VII, VIII and IX examinations, they were directly promoted to the next grade.

Only 5,102 students did not attend, making it a percentage of 99 per cent for those who wrote the exams. Officials further informed that no malpractices were detected anywhere. The exams will go on continuously for the next one week till May 28 (Friday).

The exams are being held between 9:30 am and 12.45 pm.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has been instructed to provide free transportation to all the SSC students travelling to and from the examination centres. Students can show their hall tickets to avail the free RTC bus ride.