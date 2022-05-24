St Stephen's College will give 85 per cent weightage on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and 15 per cent on interviews for admission across categories, according to its prospectus.



This comes even as Delhi University has implored colleges to conduct admission to unreserved categories using CUET, as stated in a report by PTI.



"St Stephen's College will adopt the CUET as the eligibility criteria with 85 percent weightage for CUET and the college's interview for shortlisted candidates with a weightage of 15 per cent," the prospectus for undergraduate course 2022-23 expressed.



Calls to John Varghese, the college principal, made by PTI went unanswered.



The college and the university have locked horns with the former asserting that it will give 85 per cent weightage on CUET scores and 15 per cent on interviews across categories.



Furthermore, it published the same in its admission notice on its website last month.



However, interviews must be conducted for reserved category students as well, remarked Delhi University.



It had written to the college and stated that they will have to follow the Executive Council resolution of conducting admissions to general seats based on the CUET scores.



St Stephen's College also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions according to its own policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.



DU has also sought legal opinion in this matter.