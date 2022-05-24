Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra, Uday Samant, on May 24, Tuesday, informed that the examinations of non-agriculture universities will be held in the offline mode, as decided by the Vice-Chancellors of such institutions.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Samant stated that the students must understand that exams had earlier been canceled and later also conducted online in the wake of the COVID-19 wave, as stated in a report by PTI. The Minister said, "If we keep conducting the exams online, it would raise a question mark on whether the industry would accept such students." Hence, the examinations will now be conducted as per directions of the universities and in the offline mode, he added.

The minister clarified that the decision to conduct offline exams was taken by the Vice-Chancellors of 13 non-agricultural universities and not by the state government itself. On being asked about some students demanding exams through the online mode, the Minister said, "On April 2 this year, the Maharashtra government had lifted all COVID-19-related restrictions, including wearing of face masks in public places."