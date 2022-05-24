To build curiosity and encourage exploration, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar's Curiosity Lab will be hosting an online camp for school students of Classes VIII to XII. 'Camp Inspire' will be held from June 3 to 5, 2022.

In a statement, IIT Gandhinagar stated, "The sessions aim to introduce students to the stories of people who have taken up new and exciting professions and succeeded. The idea is to enable students to learn that inspiration can strike from anywhere, be it a book, a person or a movement and that such inspiring stories could be found all around." However, one rarely hears from the person who had lived through that story. The people who inspire someone today were also once inspired by others, it added, as stated in a report by ANI.

With 'Camp Inspire', IIT Gandhinagar connects incredible individuals who choose unique paths and prefer to follow their passion amidst many obstacles. Additionally, the Curiosity Camps is a lab outreach initiative to increase interest and make learning fun. Even scientific research is conducted to understand ways to improve curiosity among students while learning.

Underlining the unique aspects of Camp Inspire, Principal Investigator of Curiosity Lab, IIT Gandhinagar, Professor Jaison A Manjaly said, "Curiosity Camps offer an opportunity for students, teachers and parents to witness stories of inspiring individuals that may encourage them to follow their passions and make a positive change in society." Further, he added, "The Curiosity Camps aim to introduce novel perspectives in learning while building awareness of the multiple career paths that exist and are supported by institutions such as the IITs."

With many courses available, most of the students, parents and teachers are unaware of the possibilities that are available today for students in Arts and Humanities, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine) fields and entrepreneurship. This is where the Curiosity Lab comes into the picture by introducing these possibilities to students, parents and teachers, as stated in a report by ANI.