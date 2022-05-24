Madha Dental College and Hospital celebrated their graduation ceremony on May 24, Tuesday, at The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University auditorium.

The chief guest of the event was Dr K Manivasan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, who delivered the graduation day address and distributed the certificates to students presided by Dr S Peter, Chairman, Madha Group of Academic Institutions in the presence of Mercy Florence Peter, Vice-Chairperson; Ajay Ravindra Kumar, Director; Dr MC Sainath, Dean and Dr V Susila Anand, Principal.

A total of 119 health professionals were awarded their degrees, this includes 21 MDS students and 98 BDS students. The programme ended with vote of thanks by Dr CS Krishnan, Vice-Principal.

Madha Dental College and Hospital is a premier dental institution affiliated to The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University started in the year 2006, the institution has evolved from a provider of BDS degrees to providing postgraduate MDS degrees across several dental specialities.

The college prides itself on the intellectual congregation at its premises in the form of the experience and expertise of the faculty members, who have reached great heights in the field of Dentistry at national and international levels.

The college has postgraduate courses in nine departments :

- Conservative Dentistry & Endodontics

- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

- Oral Medicine & Radiology

- Oral Pathology & Microbiology

- Orthodontics & Dento-facial Orthopaedics

- Paedodontics and Preventative Dentistry

- Periodontics

- Prosthodontics Crown & Bridge

- Public Health Dentistry and Community Medicine