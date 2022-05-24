The consolidated result of Higher Secondary School Certificate, that is Class XII final examination, will be issued today, May 24, by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). The scorecards will be available on gbshse.info via the schools login. The exam results were declared last Saturday, that is, May 21 at 5 pm.

The exam was held in two terms but according to an official statement, only a combined mark sheet will be issued for both terms. The Board adopted the special assessment scheme for the academic year 2021-2022 to deal with school closures and challenges of conducting exams due to the spread of the pandemic.

The official statement reads, "There is no separate marksheet for Term 1& Term 2 exam. Only one marksheet will be issued by combining the performance of Term 1, Term 2 and Internal Assessment. The consolidated result sheet will have Term 1 and Term 2 marks which will be shared with the schools. As the scorecards will be available on school login, students are advised to contact their schools to get it."

This year, a total of 18,112 students appeared for the exams in Goa, out of which, 92.66 per cent, that is 16,783, passed. Girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.58 compared to 90.66 per cent for boys. The final result is prepared by including performance of the first term exam (50 per cent portion), second term exam (50 per cent portion) and performance of internal assessment (20 per cent).