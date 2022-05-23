Students from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are demanding that Vice-Chancellor Sangeeta Shukla of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut take back the circular ordering students to purchase a book on Ayodhya.



"Asking students to buy a religious book of one religion or community will do nothing but hurt the sentiments of others," he said.



Rohit Rana, State president NSUI, shared, "I don't have any problem with Lord Ram or Ayodhya, but I have a problem with a figure like the VC, who is sitting on a constitutional post and advertising a religious book. We condemn this move." This was stated in a report by IANS.



VC Sangeeta Shukla had issued a circular asking the students of colleges and institutions affiliated to the university to purchase a book titled, Ayodhya- Parampara, Sanskriti, Virasat, authored by Yatindra Mishra, the poet, editor, and scholar. The copy is available on online platforms for Rs 6,000.



In the circular, the VC stated she has "received the book on Ayodhya, which is available in Hindi and Sanskrit languages".



"The book has a collection of rare pictures. It will be good for all colleges and institutions, and hence they should think about buying it," the circular said.



Several colleges and private institutions across eight districts of Uttar Pradesh consider Chaudhary Charan Singh University as the parent university.