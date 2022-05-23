A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was heard by a division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi on Monday, May 23, regarding the discontinuation in distributing sanitary napkins to girl students in government schools under Kishori Yojana. Responding to this, the Delhi High Court expressed its disappointment and dissatisfaction.

The PIL stated that the distribution of sanitary napkins was not being provided by the Delhi government since January 2021, which has lead to creating problems for girl students, as stated in a report by IANS.

During the hearing, Justice Sachin Datta, who was a part of the Bench, asked the city government to initiate a policy to deal with the present situation whenever an existing contract lapses its time or is terminated.

Pointing out the annulment of an earlier tender in relation to the same issue, the government's counsel said that the fresh tender has been issued which is likely to be operational before the schools reopen after the summer vacation.

Petitioner Social Jurist, an NGO through Advocate Ashok Agarwal, submitted that the city government's Directorate of Education had adopted the Kishori Yojana scheme under which girl students enrolled in its schools will be provided sanitary napkins to maintain personal hygiene and general health in addition to eliminating obstacles in their studies, as stated in a report by IANS.

The petitioner, praying for restoration of the facility, stated, "It is critical for girl students' personal hygiene and overall health, as its absence has a negative impact on their study and attendance." The plea read, "DoE vide circulars directed heads of government and government-aided schools to distribute sanitary napkins to girl students."

Further, the plea stated, "Not providing sanitary napkins to the girl students is irrational, unreasonable, arbitrary and violative of the fundamental right to education of girl students as guaranteed under the Constitution, read with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and the Delhi School Education Act."