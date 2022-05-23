The IIT-JEE (IIT-Joint Entrance Exam) is now set to go the international way with the Central Government planning to conduct it in 25 nations simultaneously. In previous years, JEE was held in 12 countries including Malaysia and Nigeria.

The new countries where the examinations will be held include the USA, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, China, Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and UAE. It is being touted that around 3,900 undergraduate and 1,300 postgraduate seats will be made available for the NRIs, Indians and foreign nationals studying overseas, as per a report in IANS.

The move is also set to include the National Institutes of Technology, National Institutes of Information Technology, School of Planning and Architecture and other technical institutions that are funded by the Central government. However, the big caveat is that IITs won't be included under the Direct Admission of Student Abroad (DASA) scheme. In the above institutions, 15 per cent of seats are reserved for NRIs and foreign students.

The Union Education Ministry will welcome those international universities who, in collaboration with India's higher educational institutions, can offer various courses for students. The Ministry is of the view that the scheme will help Indian institutions collaborate with foreign ones and motivate foreign universities to send their students to Indian institutions.