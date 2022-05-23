The 'Delhi Education Model' goes global. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia will be presenting the Delhi Education Model at the Education World Forum (EWF) 2022 in London on May 23, Monday. He tweeted saying, "Will present ‘Delhi Education Model’ at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," as stated in a report by PTI.



His tweet also stated, "Will share the story of ‘restoring faith in govt school system’ before Education ministers & educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss future of Education."



Sisodia is expected to speak about measures taken by his AAP government to make sure equal and better quality education for all namely, the happiness curriculum, motivation for entrepreneurship, scrapping of management quota and more, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.



The Education World Forum is a global education conversation and the world's largest gathering of education and skills ministers. This programme is dynamic and develops as discussions take place with speakers.

This year's theme 'Education: Building Forward Together; Stronger, Bolder, Better' aims to plan and develop education to support individual and collective resilience, economic progress and highlight the contribution education can or should make, as stated on their official website. (https://www.theewf.org/theme)

Previously, for the Education World Forum, 112 ministers from 107 countries attended the global event.