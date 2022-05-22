Osmania University (OU) set up The Centre for Student Discourses on May 21, launched by Vice-Chancellor Professor D Ravinder. It has been established in a bid to shift all student meetings from the front of the Arts College to this centre. The move is seen as a continuation of the university's efforts to discourage political activity on campus.

The facility is meant for conducting discussions and debates by bona fide students of the university after taking necessary permission from the offices of Dean of Student Affairs and Director of the Estate Cell. This centre has been set up adjacent to the Arts College for students to hold seminars, meetings, debates, demonstrations and other democratic activities on campus, without disturbing the academic ambience of the college, reported ENS.

According to OU officials, the move was in compliance with the resolution of the Executive Council to prevent conducting any political or religious activities in front of the Arts College. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the centre, the VC highlighted a 21-point agenda for the development of the university, which involves several new infrastructure-related additions, in terms of facilities for students and faculty.

"Osmania University has witnessed major reforms during the past one year and is poised for more changes to meet the challenges in higher education and achieve professional excellence. With regard to this, the University administration has been steadily working on the 21-point agenda for the improvement of teaching-learning outcomes, enhancement of research and innovation culture, development of infrastructure, and conducting outreach activities," the VC stated.

"As part of the 21 detailed project proposals, the university has planned advance teaching-learning facilities; improving student amenities by conducting repairs and renovations of classrooms, laboratories, hostels etc, taking up infrastructure development through the construction of hostels, classrooms, amphitheaters etc, and campus beautification initiatives which include strengthening the compound wall, landscape garden etc. To empower staff, the administration is also planning to conduct training programmes in leadership and administrative skills," he added.