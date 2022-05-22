Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated a government ashram school at Kothare in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, May 20. After the ceremony, he spoke of the need for quality education in ashram schools. The news was reported by PTI on May 21, Saturday.

The senior NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) leader has expressed that the students of ashram schools required a good education so that they could be at par with their counterparts from urban areas. He stated that the students needed to be given quality training so as to enable them to represent the country in international events. He also said that the state government was committed to providing excellent education to the students of these schools.

An ashram school is a residential school meant for tribal students. "Just building ashram schools will not be sufficient. What is needed is quality education," the Deputy CM said. "The state government is making efforts to provide world-class education to the students of ashram schools," he added.

"Like everyone else, education is a basic right of tribals. The state government is making every effort to bring the students from tribal areas at par with those residing in cities and towns. For providing quality education to the students of ashram schools, the process to recruit teachers needs to be carried out in a transparent manner," Pawar also said, as reported by PTI.