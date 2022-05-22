Naveen Gaur, an elected member of the Delhi University's Academic Council, has written a letter of allegation to the university's Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and the governing body chairman of DU's Kalindi College, Ravi Gupta. The letter talks of irregularities on the part of Kalindi College, including misappropriation of public funds among others, especially by the college principal and administration.

The letter highlights a "litany of serious complaints against the misappropriation of public funds, misuse of position, and continuous irregularities being performed by the officiating principal of Kalindi College. It is in sheer violation of rules and provisions, intentionally, deliberately and purposefully," noted PTI.

Gaur has stated that there were numerous instances of harassment of the college employees, while the governing body was not involved in decision-making processes and information was being suppressed from it. He has called to task the principal of Kalindi College, Professor Naina Hasija, and accused her of appointing an auditor without the mandatory approvals from authorities.

"It seems the appointment was made without taking the mandatory approvals from authorities concerned raising the suspicion of collusion and corruption. If so, this is a serious breach of the procedures that jeopardises the fair financial regulatory mechanism of the college. Free, fair, impartial and time-bound public enquiry under a suitable judicial authority into the functioning of the college administration and the conduct of Prof Naina Hasija is initiated immediately," his letter stated.

He has also accused her "manipulating" official records, deliberate mala fide suppression of the IAO (expand please) report from the governing body by misusing the position of member-secretary of the college governing body as principal, and abetment of pecuniary benefit for the self, and consequent defrauding of the institution and the public," reported PTI.

"The terms of reference of the enquiry should necessarily fix the responsibility for the violations, illegalities/irregularities, and other acts of omission and commission in the college without any fail so that people responsible for proven wrongdoings are exemplary acted against," he has written, asking fo the principal to be sent on leave or removed from the office pending completion of the inquiry, reported PTI. Prof Hasija was, however, not available for commenting on the situation.