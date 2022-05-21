Six people have been arrested in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh for impersonating actual candidates in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable recruitment exam. A case has been registered under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120b (criminal conspiracy) against them.

The accused were caught on Wednesday, May 18, at the exam centre, the CISF's Recruitment and Training Centre (RTC) in Bhilai, appearing for the physical test as part of the exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), reported PTI. The physical exam followed the written exam. The matter was unearthed after biometrics and photographs of the candidates available on record did not match the proxy aspirants. Then, the CISF officials reported it to the police.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the accused are part of a racket that arranges such impersonators to appear in written and physical exams in place of bona fide candidates. In this case, they charged Rs 5 lakh from the candidate. We have sent teams to Agra and Morena to arrest the candidates for whom these accused were appearing," said Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava.

He has also informed, "Fake Aadhaar cards and domicile certificates of Chhattisgarh have been recovered from the accused, while letters have been sent to the SSC for more information." Out of the six accused youths, five belong to Uttar Pradesh. "The accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Singh (20), Shyam Veer Singh (20), Mahendra Singh (19), Ajit Singh (19) and Hariom Dutt (25), all from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, and Durgesh Singh Tomar (31), a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh," the SP said, as reported by PTI.