Demanding an urgent "equitable and just" action to stop the merger of the College of Art into Ambedkar University, the employees association at the institute has now written to the Vice-President and Prime Minister of India. The move comes as BR Ambedkar University issued a notification to initiate the college's admission process for bachelor's and master's programmes.

The association states in the letter that it has made "a distress call to protect the constitutional rights of the stakeholders of the college of Art." According to a PTI report, the letter goes on to include, "We, the employees of College of Art are aggrieved due to the allegedly initiated unjust merger of the College of Art into Ambedkar University."

The association has also sought the dismissal of Principal BS Chauhan and asked Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to "reprimand" him for the "mischief" of dismemberment of the University of Delhi.

The other demand was to conduct the admissions for the 2021-22 session under the Delhi University "on war-footed priority". The claim made was that due consent of the stakeholders was not taken before beginning the merger process. The teachers have also notified that due legal action would be sought if no action to stop the merger was taken.

The Delhi University had in April notified that the institute would not be de-affiliated from DU but the Lieutenant Governor had earlier given in-principle approval to the merger subject to the de-affiliation. But the Executive Council of DU refused to give the go-ahead for the de-affiliation.

In March last year, the Delhi government announced that the College of Art would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was "facing various problems".