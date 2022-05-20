It is as if humanity has to keep waging wars against new diseases as soon as it is done with the last outbreak. Or in this case, even while it's in an ongoing face-off with a pandemic.

During these COVID-19 scares prevailing over the last couple of years, there's a new disease around the block by the name Monkeypox. Epidemiologists have been kept on their toes by this new ailment. But what are its signs, symptoms and treatment? And does the disease have anything to do with monkeys? Here's all you need to know about it.

What is the disease and what is its history?

Monkeypox is caused by its namesake virus and is a zoonotic disease (spreads between animals and humans) that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest regions of Central and West Africa but is occasionally reported in other regions. It was first identified in humans in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The first case outside Africa was reported in the USA in 2003 and this month, several non-endemic countries have reported multiple cases of the disease.

How is it transmitted?

The diseases can be contracted from animals via direct contact with blood, bodily fluids or mucosal lesions. Evidence of infections has been found in squirrels, a few rodent species and different species of monkeys. Consuming insufficiently cooked meat of infected animals is a risk factor. Human-to-human infection can occur through respiratory secretions, skin lesions or recently contaminated objects. Studies are still ongoing to check other modes like sexual transmission.

What are the signs and symptoms?

Typically, the symptoms are fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. The manifestations are resemblant to smallpox but less contagious and less severe. Other complications include secondary infections, bronchopneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and corneal infection, leading to vision loss.

What is the diagnosis of monkeypox?

Swollen lymph nodes during the early stages can be a clinical feature to differentiate it from chickenpox or smallpox. In order to interpret test results, it is critical that patient information be provided with the specimens including date of onset of fever, date of onset of rash, date of specimen collection, the current status of the individual (stage of rash) and age.

What is the treatment suggested?

The European Medical Association has licensed an antiviral agent called tecovirimat developed for smallpox but it is not yet widely available. Patients should be administered fluids and food to maintain their nutritional status.

What are the preventive measures?

Unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those that are sick or dead, including their meat, blood and other parts, must be avoided. Cooking of animal meat or parts must be thorough before consumption. This is how the primary risk of zoonotic transmission can be avoided. The handling of samples collected from patients must be done with extreme care, ideally by health workers only.