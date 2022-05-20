Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has announced the dates for its summer examinations. The university has also stated that the exams will be held offline and will be conducted in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. The announcement was made by a senior official of RTMNU and reported by PTI on Friday, May 20.

The examinations for the final year of undergraduate courses will start on June 8, while the exams for the final year of postgraduate courses will start on June 15. The university has also announced that all the other exams will begin on June 22. The students will get a total of 90 minutes to write each paper. They will have to answer 40 questions, out of a total of 50 questions.

The Director of the Board of Examinations, Dr Prafulla Sable, has said that a meeting in this regard has been held on May 20. "The exam timetable will be published on the university website in a day or two," he added, as reported by PTI. The exam dates have been announced after a long wait. The university has finally decided to go with the offline mode and has selected the dates accordingly.