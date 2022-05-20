With a target of planting at least 1,50,000 saplings across Delhi, the Directorate of Education (DoE) in the national capital has asked all the schools to take part in the plantation drive. It has issued a letter to the schools in this regard. Each school must join in through their Eco-Clubs. The principals and staff have also been directed by the DoE to monitor and maintain the plants with the help of students.

The DoE has set a target to complete this drive within the current academic year itself. Each school has been asked to plant at least 100 saplings, comprising 30 plants and 70 shrubs. The heads of all the schools will have to send updates on the progress of the drive and also photographs of the saplings to the respective Science centres through the zonal convener by the fifth of every month, reported PTI. The in-charge of the Science centres will then be required to send a compiled report of the districts under them to the Science branch by the tenth of every month.



"A target of 1.5 lakh saplings, including 40,000 trees and 1.1 lakh shrubs, to be planted in all schools of Delhi through Eco-Club members has been fixed for the academic year 2022-23. Fifty per cent target will be achieved by August 15 by all schools for plantation in all the open areas and available spaces. Saplings can be obtained free of cost by the head of each school for the plantation drive from any of the identified nurseries being run by the forest department," the DoE letter stated, as reported by PTI.