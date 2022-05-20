The admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA) has been initiated by the BR Ambedkar University. All this while there is still a tussle going on between Delhi University (DU) and the Government of Delhi about the affiliation of the college.



A list of programmes was offered by the university including the tentative number of seats in each programme, as stated in a report by PTI. The Delhi government funds Ambedkar University.



It is due to the affiliation issue that the admissions to the College of Art couldn't be conducted during the last academic year.



"Applicants seeking admission, for various courses offered by the College of Art (CoA) have to apply at the link available at the website of Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (www.aud.ac.in)," said a notification issued by the Ambedkar University on Wednesday, Amy 18.



There are 11 courses for which Amdebkar University has started the admission process. They are:



Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (131 seats)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History) (33 seats)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) (67 seats)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (26 seats)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Print Making) (34 seats)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (34 seats)

Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (15 seats)

Master of Fine Arts (Painting) (15 seats)

Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (15 seats)

Master of Fine Arts (Print Making) (15 seats)

Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (15 seats)



It was in the month of April that DU had asked CoA to commence the admission process and had also informed the institute that it wouldn't be de-affiliated from the university.



Earlier, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor had given in-principle approval to the merger of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from DU.



But DU's Executive Council, the highest decision-making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.



In March last year, the Delhi government announced that the College of Art would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was facing various problems.



Eleven teachers of the Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development on Tuesday, May 17, wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking his intervention after the College of Art started its admission process as a part of the Ambedkar University.