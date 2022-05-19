With this coming Sunday being the last day to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), over eight lakh aspirants from across the country have already applied for the exam. The University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to mandate all admissions in Central Universities through CUET had invoked mixed reactions from academicians.

While some said the exam would do away with the high cut-off mark culture of universities, others said it would promote a coaching culture.

Though Tamil Nadu had strongly objected to the CUET and also passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to revoke the decision, some academicians feel the state government's opposition would only deprive Tamil students the chance to study in central universities and other premier institutes.

"At least 84 universities in India have adopted CUET this year and the figure will keep increasing with each passing year. You just cannot ignore it by passing resolutions," said former vice-chancellor of Anna University, E Balagurusamy.

"The state government has also been opposing NEET, but the common test still keeps happening every year. Children from well off families will apply for CUET on their own, but students from marginalised sections will bear the brunt of the government's opposition. The state government must actually create awareness on the CUET and help students prepare for it," added Balagurusamy.

Concurring, a faculty member of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) said only 42 per cent of students in CUTN are from Tamil Nadu.

"The main reason for the poor enrolment figure is lack of awareness. Central universities offer bright opportunities for students, especially for those from rural areas. The state government should reconsider its objection and encourage government school students to apply for the CUET," the faculty member added.

Meanwhile, Avinashilingam University for Women (Deemed-to-be University) in Coimbatore has adopted CUET for admissions this year. Vice-Chancellor of the university Bharathi Harishankar said, "The CUET has its own advantages. We will get students from across India and students won't have to appear for multiple entrance tests."