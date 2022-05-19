In collaboration with the Loughborough University in the UK, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) developed a sustainable 'electric go-kart vehicle' at the cost of Rs 1.8 lakh. The vehicle was unveiled by VIT Chancellor Dr GV Viswanathan at the campus on Wednesday, May 18.

While VIT's School of Mechanical Engineering designed the prototype, the UK's Aeronautical and Automotive Engineering Department provided technical support. About 20 students worked on the project, which was led by Principal Investigator R Thundil Karuppa Raj, Professor S Denis Ashok of the School of Mechanical Engineering, and Professor D Elangovan, Deputy Director of TIFAC-CORE.

The team finished the project in six months and worked on designing, developing, and manufacturing the electric go-kart at the institute. The UK-based Royal Academy of Engineering provided 49,800 pounds for the project under Newton funds.

"The four-wheeled electric vehicle was designed for racing purposes. Its Battery Management System (BMS) has been fine-tuned to fit the model. The e-go-kart can run at a speed of 50 km per hour within the battery range of 75 to 80 km a charge," Thundil Karuppa Raj told TNIE.

It can be modified with wireless technology and can be retrofitted with solar panels. The green technology will help reduce greenhouse gas, the principal investigator said. The project mainly acted as a knowledge-sharing platform for students and provided experiences to understand practical know-how, Raj added.

VIT's Vice President Dr Sekar Viswanathan and Vice-Chancellor Dr Rambabu Kodali were present.