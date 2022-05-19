"The times are changing. Our country's inventions do not get patented. DU can start a short-term diploma course on patent process. The students will not only become employable in India but also at the international level. DU should add futuristic courses to its curriculum," said Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, in his speech at Delhi University on Thursday, May 19.

The Minister was addressing students at the three-day international seminar at the varsity, organised as a celebration of 100 years of its establishment. The minister, in his speech, highlighted the importance of the changing needs in the field of education and opined that new futuristic courses should be designed and included in the DU syllabus.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the seminar. Minister Pradhan also addressed him in his speech and spoke about him getting emotional when the university's NCC cadets welcomed them. He also recalled his time as an NCC cadet and said, "In 30-40 years, one of them could become the prime minister of the country," as reported by PTI.

Vice-Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh, who also presented his views at the seminar, said, "We are giving a centenary chance to students who could not complete their degree. The registration for this started on May 1 and we have received 1,560 registrations. The oldest student is from the 1977-80 batch, who is studying BCom in Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College." He added that "Union Home Minister Shah's visit is a golden day in the history of Delhi University," PTI reported.