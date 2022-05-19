Karnataka Board Class X results, also known as SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate), were announced by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). They were declared today, Thursday, May 19, 12.30 pm. This year, as many as 8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam and 85.63 per cent of students, that is 7,21,331, have passed.

Students can check their marksheets on karresults.nic.in. Additionally, students will also receive the result on their registered mobile number as well.

When it comes to pass percentages, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times, 90.29 per cent is the pass percentage among girls and when it comes to boys, it's 81.30 per cent. As many as 4,41,099 male candidates appeared for the exam while 4,12,334 female candidates appeared for the exam.

As many as 158 students scored full marks this year while 80.61 per cent of students with disabilities cleared the exam in the disability category.

Though the detailed sheet is yet to be out, the supplementary exams will begin from June 27.

Here's how you can check the results:

1) Visit sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in

2) Select the SSLC 10th Karnataka board exam result 2022 link

3) Log in with your credentials: Roll number and registration number, as asked

4) The results will appear on your screen. Select download

Yesterday, May 18, Education Minister BC Nagesh had shared the date and time of the results announcement. Taking to Twitter, the minister informed, “SSLC Result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department's website at 1pm karresults.nic.in. The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. Good luck to all students.”