As the time for Karnataka's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results draws closer, tensions usually tend to run high among students.



To keep these in check, a tele-helpline was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday, May 18. This is to ensure that distress is kept at bay while students await their results. All those students who are feeling worried, tensed, anxious, depressed or low, can dial 080-46110007, the mental health helpline number, an official statement said. This was stated in a report by PTI.



While speaking at the launch of this mental health helpline, K Sudhakar, the Health Minister of the state, shared, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."



The minister also said that whether the results are what students expect or not, they shouldn't lose hope or heart. He reminded the students that results are not the end of the world nor do they decide the rest of one's life. It is just an outcome of one's academic life as success and failure are part of life, he added.



It was on May 18 that Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, BC Nagesh, had tweeted, “SSLC result will be published tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The results are available in the schools on the department's website at 1 pm. karresults.nic.in. The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students. Good luck to all students.”