Karnataka might just be the next state to get an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) following Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar’s meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.



As reported by TNIE, the Health Minister submitted a request to the union minister with regards to the establishment of an AIIMS in Karnataka. Post which, the Union Health Minister green-lighted the establishment of the institution.



“I thank our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance state's health and medical education,” said Minister Sudhakar.



In addition to this, the minister also shared that a detailed projects report (DPR) for the establishment of a poly-trauma centre and postgraduate institute at NIMHANS had been submitted to the standing finance committee (SFC).



The proposed 538-bed institute and centre, which is yet to be approved, will be built in Kyalasanahalli on Hennur Main Road. If approved, the project is expected to cost Rs 489 crores and take up to three years to build.



Previously, the Karnataka government had submitted a similar proposal for the establishment of a medical college, however, the SFC had asked that the focus be kept on NIMHANS for PG training.



The minister additionally made several suggestions to the union minister regarding the improvement of healthcare in Karnataka, including priority to be given to domicile students, an extension of the central governments' assistance in establishing medical colleges and strict guidelines on food safety regulations.