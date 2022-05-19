A group of postgraduate students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) boycotted examinations to make their demands for online examinations clear. This happened on Thursday, May 19.



A protest was also staged outside the office of Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, by the students, to make their voices heard, as stated in a report by PTI.



The exams for most of the PG courses, including MBA, MA (Human Rights), MA (Public Administration) and MA (Political Science) began on Tuesday, May 17.



Even on the first day, a few students boycotted the examinations.



On Thursday, as per an official, about 150 students from three MBA courses — MBA (full time), MBA (International Business) and MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — did not sit for the examinations.



The authorities issued a calcification saying that the examinations will not be held in the online mode.



"Around 150 students of MBA courses have boycotted their exams. Today was the second day of the exam. We have informed them that the exams will be held offline only and their demands are not justified," said Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI's Chief Proctor.



The students alleged that a heavy deployment of police attempted to prevent them from bringing their demands to light.



"All the MBA students have boycotted the exams and protested in front of the VC's office. We were intimidated by the authorities who tried to force us to give exams. The police tried to muzzle the protest and harassed several students," an MBA student, who did wish to be named, said.



A senior police official informed that there was a deployment at the university after the MBA students were protesting against ongoing offline exams.



The protest was peaceful and nobody was detained.