On May 19, Thursday, around fifty students of the Lucknow University met the Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai and handed over a complaint against a professor of the varsity. In the complaint, they alleged that the professor has insulted Hindu gods in the class on several occasions. The students also demanded his removal from the university.

The written complaint to the VC accuses the professor of "misconduct". "The contents of the complaint will be looked into before initiating any action," said Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Shrivastav, as reported by PTI. Other university officials have also commented that the matter was being looked into and suitable action will be taken.

The accused professor, who belongs to the Hindi department of the varsity, Ravikant Chandan, had been assaulted by a student the day before, on May 18. A student leader named Karthik Pandey had abused the professor inside the campus. A complaint had been lodged by the police in the matter and an investigation has been initiated. Pandey has been suspended from the university.

The Lucknow University Teachers' Association (LUTA) has criticised the attack on the professor and sought action from the university administration to prevent such incidents, reported PTI.