A group of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) postgraduate students, on Tuesday, May 17, started a protest against offline examinations.



The scholars raised their concerns demanding that online exams should be conducted, and held their protest in a physical mode in front of the office of the varsity's proctor on the first day of resumption of offline exams.



A division of students even boycotted their exams.



In the meantime, the university authorities have announced that as classes have been held offline, the exams will be conducted in physical mode as per schedule.



The exams for the majority of postgraduate courses, like MBA, MA (Human Rights), MA (Public Administration) and MA (Political Science) began on Tuesday, May 17.



"I have boycotted my exam. We have had classes in online mode and only for two months, the classes were held offline. How are students supposed to mug everything up and give exams offline?" said Vivek Singh, a postgraduate student. His entire class boycotted exams on Tuesday, Singh claimed.



Hammad, a final year postgraduate student, said that they have been demanding that the administration conduct exams in an offline mode.



A memorandum has also been submitted to Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI's Chief Proctor by the students.



"A section of students boycotted their exams and demanded that the exams should be held online. We have made it clear that in the February 20 meeting it was decided that the exams will be held offline for courses for which offline classes were conducted," said the chief proctor.