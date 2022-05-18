The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced holidays for schools in the state from May 6 to July 3. But sanitation workers have been directed to report to the school for cleaning every day. The workers have opposed the orders that have stated that they must clean the water tank, along with cleaning of the school building and premises.

According to a report by TNIE, the workers are also worried about working at the schools as many of them are located on the outskirts of the towns and villages. The workers, under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Schools Sanitation Workers' Union, met BM Diwan Mydeen, Director, Mid-Day Meals and School Sanitation School Education Department, on Tuesday, May 17, and handed over a memorandum regarding their problems.

Addressing the media, the State Secretary of the union, Daya Ramadevi said that the orders issued by the school education department were inhuman and said that if the government does not consider the request of the school sanitation workers, then they will plan an agitation with all the workers across the state. She also demanded the government to release all the pending wages and pay wages to the workers during the summer vacations.