Three girls were denied permission to attempt their exams in Ballari, Karnataka on Monday, May 16. The matter was resolved cordially after the students remove their hijab and attempt the exam.

The incident was reported in Sarala Devi First Grade College in Ballari. The trio had claimed that the university had given permission to attend the exams while wearing hijab, but were denied permission to write exams as they could not produce the written documents.

The college authorities said, "Few students had approached the management a few days ago that they want to attend the exams wearing hijab, but they were explained about the court order. After which they agreed to remove the hijab and attend the examinations."

A senior trustee from the college said, "The students argued that they have a letter of permission from the university. However, when we asked for the letter, they failed to produce it. We also checked with the university for the same but there were no such written circulars. Later, we explained it to the students and they understood."

The college management approached the police and informed them about the issue, after which, police security was provided to the college.

Police officer said," The students were denied permission initially as the college has a dress code hence, the students agreed to write exams without wearing the hijab."