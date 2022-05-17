Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised that students will get all that they need. However, more than 47.13 lakh students of 47,395 government schools, including 6,80,258 students of 4,257 high schools, who commenced their new academic year on Monday, May 16, wondered if they would get their shoes, socks and bicycles as they are not included or approved in the budget for the third year in a row.

They are also not on the priority list of the Education Department. Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "Education of children which has suffered over past two years, is our priority," he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagesh said, "While government schools are at a distance of two to three km, children travel in buses and they don't use bicycles anymore. In order to ensure children get proper education, we are recruiting 27,000 guest teachers at the beginning of the academic year itself, besides conducting exams for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers for Classes VI to VIII."

"We are providing mid-day meals 15 days in advance. We are also spending over Rs 150 crore on the Learning Recovery programme. These have been on our priority list, for childrens' education. We could have saved the money spent on all these meant for the education of kids and could buy shoes and bicycles. But without education, what will kids do with shoes and bicycles. We will also get shoes, socks and good quality bicycles later," he said.

A top government official of the Primary and Secondary Education Department said, "Due to lack of funds and the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no budget allocation for shoes, socks and bicycles this year too. But they can be included in additional budget whenever the government takes emergency decisions."

School uniforms only three months later

School children studying in government schools might get their uniforms three months later. Since the price quoted in one tender was high, another tender has been floated delaying the process. Now, the decision regarding the price is to be taken by the government, following which stitching will take three months. Until students get their uniforms, they can wear their old uniforms or colour dress, the official said.

Also, all materials for Kalika Chetharike and worksheets for this month have been dispatched. Textbooks will be ready by June 1, the officer added.