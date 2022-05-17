COVID orphans, those children who lost their parents to the pandemic, have a lot to despair about. But in Karnataka, the Balaseva scheme has come as a relief for them. For the same, a Class V student and a beneficiary of the Balaseva scheme, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, thanking him for the financial aid of Rs 3,500 she was receiving.



It was while the Chief Minister was inaugurating the academic year at the Empress Karnataka Public School (KPS) auditorium that he was interacting with the students. It is then that Chaitanya of Jeevan Jaihind School at Hosakere village shared that she nursed ambitions of becoming a doctor and requested Basavaraj Bommai to help children like her.



The Chief Minister reassured that apart from financial aid, the state government would adopt such children and ensure that all their needs are looked after. "We have been giving scholarships to farmers' children, and over eight lakh students have benefited already, while over 14 lakh are expected to get the same this year," he claimed, as per a report in TNIE. He also motivated the student and wished her all the best.



It was tough for the CM to answer when student Poorvika Urs asked him about the difference between education now and back when he was a student. "Then we had good gurus (teachers) who taught us the curriculum and enlightened us on worldly matters, including history and geography, through tales. Now, you have technology and the internet to assist in this competitive world," he replied.



Chiranjeevi, a student of Class VII shared how he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 but his sister, studying in Class III, is yet to be vaccinated hence, their parents are apprehensive about sending her to school. To this, the CM said that India has already vaccinated teenagers and children, and it would be extended to younger children in the near future.



When a student from Bellavi Kuvempu High School spoke up about unclean toilets at school, the CM said that he would summon the headmaster concerned and settle the issue.



Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, MP GS Basavaraju, MLA G B Jyothiganesh and others took part in the event.