Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan signed an agreement and accordingly, OMC will set up five Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas. This will be established in its functioning area along with a skill academy.

Moreover, to establish the Skill Academy at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Koira a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed with the Department of Technical Education and Training, Government of Odisha, stated a report in PTI.

The corporation will spend Rs 208 crore to set up the Adarsha Vidyalayas in OMC mining areas and invest Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions, officials said.

Odisha's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stated that for enhancing the quality of life of the people, OMC had launched many developmental initiatives by navigating positive changes.

"Its efforts in supporting the state in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic are highly praiseworthy. Be it sports, health, education or peripheral development, the OMC has always put its focused efforts for excellence," he said.

Patnaik further added that, till now, OMC has achieved over 30 million tonne ore production in 2021-22 fiscal with a turnover of Rs 17,000 crore.

On Monday, at the event, three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khndabandha were also operationalised by the Chief Minister.

He also inaugurated two IT modules — Compliance Management System and Litigation Management System.