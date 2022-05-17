Courses on drone piloting will get cheaper as the number of training institutes increases in the near future, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, on Tuesday, May 17. Scindia said this while addressing a virtual interactive session with various stakeholders in the drone space, including farmers, as per an IANS report.

As of now, there are 23 civil aviation regulators Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified schools for drone pilot training in the country. With the increase in the number of schools in the next few months, the minister said fees for the same too would eventually decrease. Drones have applications in mining surveys, land surveys, agriculture, defence, warehousing, among others. The new-age technology aims to bring in efficiency and cost-effectiveness for the betterment of humanity and help overcome logistical hurdles. Drones are also used to deliver services to last-mile regions.

Additionally, at this year's 'Beating Retreat' ceremony held at Vijay Chowk, which marked the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, a novel drone show with a swarm of around 1,000 indigenously developed drones of nearly 10 minutes duration was the major attraction among the visitors.