The application deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 has been extended again by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The application, which was supposed to close on May 15, 2022, has now been extended up to May 20 on the request of the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services. The NEET-UG 2022 exam has been scheduled for July 15.

The basis of this request was the fact that from this year, those wishing to pursue BSc Nursing at Armed Forces Medical Colleges (AFMC) will also be required to write the NEET UG exam. In an official notification, the NTA said, "The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to BSc (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) — 2022 online through the website neet.nta.nic.in.” The last date to submit the application form and pay the application fee is May 20.

The date has been extended by five days to give these students a window to apply for the exam. The NEET-UG exam is set to be conducted in 13 languages at centres in 543 cities in India, and 14 cities outside India.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1) Go to neet.nta.nic.in which is the official website of the NTA

2) Click on 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022' on the home page

3) Enter your details to register

4) Fill out the application form and upload all documents required

5) Pay the application fee. This has been set at Rs 1,600 for the general category students, and at Rs 1,500 for students from SC/ST/BC/OBC categories

6) Once the application is submitted, you can download it for future reference

