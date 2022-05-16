There are students of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh who are suffering while travelling back and forth between Sakhinetipalli and Narasapur by barges (a long boat) through the River Godavari.



On Friday, May 13, the boat operator introduced a two-side ticket system forcefully. Apart from this, the ferry contractors have also increased the fare.



The students, therefore, started protesting against the operator and officials. Because earlier, they used to take one ticket for both ways. The Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer NSVB Vasantha Rayudu said that the issue has not come to their notice. He stated that the problem will be resolved only after verification of the contract, as stated in a report by TNIE.



From here to there

The barge point is called Sakhinetipalli Revu. Currently, the Mandal consists of 16 panchayats and Malikipuram six panchayats, all of which are dependent on barges for commuting. Due to a lack of possibilities, there has been no bridge to date. The ferry has been financed by contractors auction for which was being held by Narasapuram revenue officials.



The River Vasista is a base for both mandals and both Narasapuram and Konaseema districts. Because it is one of the historical places, most tourists like to visit this location. Since the 1960s, the bridge proposal has been on paper and three CMs laid the foundation stone for this. Former CMs, late NT Rama Rao laid the stone in 1984, late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2004 and Kiran Kumar Reddy as well in 2013. But the bridge was not completed.



Between June and August, the ferry services are usually halted due to floods occurring in the Vasishta Godavari region every year. Plus previously, several boat accidents had occurred there due to floods. So, ferry transport is very dangerous to travel, but there is no alternative way to commute between both districts.



Sakhinetipalli MPDO (Mandal Parishad Development Officer) G Bheema Rao said that the issue was resolved. There will be no fare charged from the students until the end of the exams, as per the RDO instructions.