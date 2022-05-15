It was announced that on Saturday, May 14, ITC had partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). This was in continuation of the diversified conglomerate's objective to optimise water usage for crops and thus, it was informed that the company has partnered with Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).



As a result, both ITC and TNAU signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU).



Under the agreement, TNAU would be the technical partner of ITC and act as an agent to create better awareness among farmers to save water through the introduction of different agronomic practices as well as irrigation-efficient technology, a release from the varsity said in Coimbatore, as stated in a report by PTI.



Furthermore, ITC has saved 8.5 cubic meters of water via optimising water usage in the Karamadai catchment in the Coimbatore district.



The pact was signed by Dr S Pannerselvam of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and S Venkata Rao of India Tobacco Company Limited (ITC).



“It's a very good step taken by ITC to protect and rejuvenate one of our most important natural resources, that is, water, and TNAU is extending support to achieve this goal," said Pannerselvam, as quoted in a reprot by PTI.



"It will be a great service to the tribal masses of Karamadai block in terms of water availability as well as farm income enhancement through agronomic support by TNAU,” he went on to add.



ITC has been serving society in Karamadai since 2015 by which over 20,000 households in the catchment area have benefited.



"We are committed to continuing our service,” Venkata Rao said.



He also added that ITC is doing this service as part of its corporate social responsibility.