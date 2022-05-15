The Birla School of Commerce successfully organised the second BGU Banker’s Conclave recently on the topic Reinventing Commercial Banking in the Digital Era.

The conclave was attended by more than 150 participants from different B-schools, universities and IIT Kharagpur. The speakers emphasised increasing digital literacy plus collaboration between banks and FinTech. They also discussed new concepts like Blockchain, Bitcoin, SWIFT technology, OCEN, BitPaisa, India Stack, InstaBIZ and Neobank.



It was graced by Vice-Chancellor, Birla Global University (BGU), Prof PP Mathur; Registrar, Prof BK Das and top experts of the banking industry like Siddhartha Sanyal, Executive Vice-President, Bandhan Bank; Saket Jasoria, Global Retail Banking Practices, Head, Wipro, London; SSK Pradhan, General Manager, RBI, Department of Supervision; Pankaj Gadgil, Head, Self-Employed Segment, SME & E-Commerce Ecosystem; Abhay Naik, AVP, Digital Banking, Yes Bank; SSP Roy, FGMO, Mumbai circle, Indian Bank and Sarojini Mishra, AVP, Barclays Corporate Banking, who delivered their own viewpoints on the digital transformation in the banking sector and the competition-collaboration with FinTech

The conclave was chaired by Dean, School of Commerce, Prof Samson Moharana and was coordinated by Lopamudra Nayak, Assistant Professor, Birla School of Commerce.