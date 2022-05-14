Speaking at the 37th Convocation of Bharathiar University, K Ponmudy, Minister of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, said that in the state, a two-language policy is being followed and Hindi should not be imposed via the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



"We are not against any languages and Hindi. Those who like to learn Hindi can learn Hindi. But it should be an optional subject and Hindi should not be a compulsory subject," the minister said.



"There are two languages in the state, English, an international language, and Tamil, the mother language of the state. It is enough. We are ready to follow the good principles of the new education policy. That's why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced a committee to formulate state's own education policy," he added.



"Some people say that if you learn Hindi, you can get a job. See in Coimbatore who is selling Pani Puri," he quipped.



The Higher Education Minister also implored the Governor to represent the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu on this matter and also hoped that the Governor will understand the problems that Tamilians and Tamil students face.



"Tamil Nadu is leading in education in India. Chief Minister (CM) said that health and education are his two eyes. He has given importance to education and we have been taking steps that when students are learning, they should get research and industrial training," Ponmudy said.



"Once, education was denied to the woman and the society confined them to the kitchen. Present-day, mothers want their children to get an education. This is the Dravidian model that all people should get an education," he added.



The Governor speaks...

In response, Governor RN Ravi, in his presidential address said, "There is no question of imposition of Hindi or any other language in India. We should encourage all the languages."



"An impression is created by some people that central government is imposing a language on Tamil Nadu or anyone. It is far from the truth and not correct. In fact, the whole thrust of the National Education Policy is to do learning and teaching in regional languages in the mother tongue at the bottom in the initial stages and subsequently in the language of the state," he added.



He further said, "In the recent conference of Chief Justices, Prime Minister insisted that High Courts in the respective state should function in the local languages. UGC is moving all law colleges to give their degree in their regional languages. We have to encourage all languages to enrich and spread in the country."



"The prime minister has set up Subramania Bharati chair for the Tamil language in Banaras Hindu University. We are also pursuing other universities to do it. Some of the states are coming around to promoting Tamil as the third language. Here, I would like to urge the state government to take the initiative of setting up Tamil chairs in universities in other states," he added.



"Today our country is moving forward with new confidence towards a destination which was thought of by those who gave their life and blood for the independence of this country. It is our responsibility to take the country forward toward the dreams they had. Tamil Nadu has a very big role to play in the journey in the field of education, health, and industry. But we have to achieve much more. TN has to be a leader to take the country to where it belongs," Governor said.



Former Chairman of ISRO, K Sivan, in his convocation address, urged students to become job seekers rather than creators.



As many as 1,686 PhD scholars received the degree certificate and nearly 2.04 lakh will receive the degree certificates through concerned institutions.



Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan and university Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj were present.