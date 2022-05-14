Delhi University's Ramanujan College announced that it will be providing a crash course for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) aspirants following which, a furore was sparked. Even though DU officials informed that the notification was withdrawn on Friday, May 13.



On social media, the poster was widely circulated. It stated that the crash course will be offered by the college in collaboration with Indian Accounting Association NCR Chapter while Taxmann, a firm, served as its knowledge partner, as stated in a report by PTI.



Many teachers slammed the move, stating that, as they had predicted, CUET was on its way to promoting coaching culture.



Also, as per the poster, the registration began on May 10 and it involves Rs 12,000 as a 'non-refundable' participation fee. This fee includes the cost of study material. The poster mentioned College Principal SP Aggarwal as a member of the Advisory Council.



Dr Alok Pandey, a member of DU's Academic Council and a faculty member of the college informed that the notice was withdrawn from the website.



He said, "The notification has been withdrawn. We have demanded that facility be provided free-of-cost to students since there are many who come from villages and far-flung areas and won't be able to afford the fees."

While Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University, stated that they weren't informed about any such course being provided by the college.



"We weren't aware of it earlier. As soon as we got the information, we asked the college to withdraw the notification. We have asked them to either give free coaching or charge a nominal fee in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 500. No fee should be charged from SC, ST and OBC students," Pani said, as quoted in a report by PTI.



Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, said that he wasn't aware of any such course and added that no college can do this.



A member of the faculty also informed that the knowledge partner, Taxmann, is in conversation with other colleges.



Rise of coaching culture

The notification drew sharp criticism from a few teachers.



"Whatever earlier was being said about CUET, it is coming true. They are promoting a coaching culture. How can a government-funded institution provide coaching to students? DU colleges aren't meant to give coaching. It is completely a conflict of interest," Professor Abha Dev Habib said.



Former Executive Council member Rajesh Jha, who is also a faculty member at Rajdhani College of the University, said that DU's "founding fathers would be turning in their graves today".



"It's a university maintained college. This is not as per the rules and regulations of the university. No one can run a course without a statutory approval. DU is known across the world for its academic research," he said.



"The founding fathers of the university must be turning in their graves thinking what is happening. Ramanujan is being misused as the laboratory of testing by UGC and Education Ministry for testing how a college can generate its own resources. In the background of fund cuts and HEFA loans, the colleges are being forced to generate their own resources. We strongly demand that this poster should be withdrawn," Jha added.



CUET will be conducted for admissions into UG courses offered by the 45 central universities of India. Till last year, admission to the Delhi University was on the basis of cut-off marks in Class XII Board exams.



