Recently, a Muslim scholar, at an event in Malappuram district in Kerala, had made remarks against inviting a girl on stage which had sparked a row. Now, the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has justified his actions.



As stated in a report by PTI, the justification of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama came on Saturday, May 14. The President of Samastha, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, rejected the charges that the Class X girl student was 'insulted' during the event and claimed that neither she nor her family had lodged any complaint in connection with the incident.



"The scholarly body held certain beliefs and judgements, which cannot be changed. Even the usage of the word 'insult' was wrong in this context," Thangal said, adding that there was no custom for men and women to share a stage together in Samastha (All Kerala Ulema Association).



Talking about what the Muslim scholar felt at that time, Thangal said, "While looking at her face (during the function), the scholar realised that the girl was feeling shy to come onto the stage, where ustads (scholarly persons) were seated. He thought the other girls might also would have the same fear if they were invited to the stage. That's why he asked the organisers not to call such girls to the dais."



Explaining further, Thangal briefed that the intention of the organisers of the event was not to insult the girl but to avoid causing any further inconvenience to the girl students while being invited to a public platform.



During the inauguration of a madrasa building in Malappuram district, where students were felicitated recently, a memento was handed over to the girl by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader Panakkad Sayed Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal.



Soon after the award was handed over, MT Abdullah Musaliyar questioned the organisers as to why the girl was invited on stage.



Political parties, people from various walks of life including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and MLAs criticised and condemned his comments.